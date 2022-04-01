Reviewing SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and SSE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 59.69 -$32.55 million ($0.05) -4.30 SSE $8.93 billion 2.75 $2.98 billion N/A N/A

SSE has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Volatility & Risk

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,146.20% -130.02% -114.80% SSE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and SSE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A SSE 0 3 5 0 2.63

SSE has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.10%. Given SSE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SSE is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Summary

SSE beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensors and on-card enrollment solutions. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

SSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise. The Wholesale segment involves the energy portfolio management, electricity generation, gas storage, and gas production. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

