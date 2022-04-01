Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $76.69. The company had a trading volume of 27,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,379. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 142.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 145,865 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 42,705 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 43,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

