RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Guggenheim from $825.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RH. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.65.

RH opened at $326.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.33 and a 200 day moving average of $523.85. RH has a 52-week low of $320.81 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $266,764,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

