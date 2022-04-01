Richard Peters Sells 10,715 Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Stock

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) CEO Richard Peters sold 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $19,822.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $1.50 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 55,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

