Richard Peters Sells 10,715 Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Stock

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) CEO Richard Peters sold 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $19,822.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $1.50 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
About Yumanity Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.