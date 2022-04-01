Robert Kelly Sells 46,500 Shares of Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Rating) insider Robert Kelly sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.79 ($3.60), for a total value of A$222,874.50 ($167,574.81).

Robert Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Robert Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Steadfast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.77 ($3.59), for a total value of A$119,350.00 ($89,736.84).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96.

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company operates a network of 458 general insurance brokers and 25 underwriting agencies. Steadfast Group Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

