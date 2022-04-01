Robert W. Baird Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $205.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SUI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.25.

Shares of SUI opened at $175.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities has a one year low of $148.41 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.75.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

