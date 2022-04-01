Robert W. Baird Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $205.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SUI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.25.
Shares of SUI opened at $175.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Communities has a one year low of $148.41 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.75.
In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
