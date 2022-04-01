Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.92. 778,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,621,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.