Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,769 shares of company stock worth $5,539,053 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,871 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Roblox by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

