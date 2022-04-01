Rockland Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.5% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BG opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $117.45.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

