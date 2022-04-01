Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

