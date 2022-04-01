Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $324.24.

ROK stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.73. 18,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

