Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IRMD stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $563.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.84.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. On average, analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IRadimed by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

