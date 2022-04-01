Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$72.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$70.85. The company had a trading volume of 173,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$66.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.00. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$56.00 and a 12-month high of C$71.53.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

