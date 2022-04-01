Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Receives $5.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of RSGUF opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

