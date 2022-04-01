Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 430 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 430 price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 345 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 394.62.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.