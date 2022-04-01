Roubaix Capital LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Roubaix Capital LLC lowered its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,111 shares during the period. Park Aerospace makes up approximately 2.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the third quarter worth $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 41.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $271.07 million, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.75. Park Aerospace Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Park Aerospace in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

