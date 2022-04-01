Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $2.76 Million in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 114,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EngageSmart stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.05. 20,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,857. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.70.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

