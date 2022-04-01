Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $3.87 Million in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 175,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000. Liquidity Services accounts for about 2.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.36. 3,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,022. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $82,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

