Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 305,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,000. Treace Medical Concepts makes up 3.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,857,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,967,000 after buying an additional 84,728 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.0% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,083,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 777,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Terry W. Lubben bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James T. Treace sold 42,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $835,554.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,474 shares of company stock worth $2,253,666.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. 2,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,079. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

