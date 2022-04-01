Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.34.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,636. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $1,635,969,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after buying an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

