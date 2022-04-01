Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.68) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.91) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.33) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.98) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.48) to GBX 4,800 ($62.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.48) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,070 ($53.31).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,858 ($50.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,668.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,724.08. The company has a market cap of £89.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.68. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,019 ($39.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($53.84).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,859 ($50.55) per share, with a total value of £8,258.26 ($10,817.74). Insiders have bought a total of 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

