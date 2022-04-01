Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

RCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE:RCL opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

