Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.10 Million

Analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) to announce sales of $163.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.19 million to $164.00 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $142.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $641.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.80 million to $682.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $684.60 million, with estimates ranging from $662.80 million to $716.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.02.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.21. 9,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,995. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $143.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

