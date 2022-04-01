RPC (NYSE:RES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPC is among the leading providers of advanced oilfield services and equipment to almost all prospective oil and gas plays in the United States. It also provides services in some selected markets around the globe. The company derives strong and stable revenues via diverse oilfield services that include pressure pumping, coiled tubing and rental tools. Notably, RPC is witnessing higher customer demand for its pressure pumping services, which indicates that the company's customer base is responding to the higher commodity prices. However, the company’s aggressive capital budget is concerning. For 2022, it expects a capital expenditure of $120 million, indicating a significant increase from $67.6 million last year. Also, increasing costs will continue to affect the company’s bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded RPC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.79 and a beta of 1.58.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RPC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of RPC by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RPC by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

