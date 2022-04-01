RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 35 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,847. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $561.66 and a 200 day moving average of $611.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 488.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Bank of America decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

