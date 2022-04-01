RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,717 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.20. 55,762,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,849,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

