RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 35 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,847. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $561.66 and a 200 day moving average of $611.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 488.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

