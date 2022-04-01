RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,595 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $839,260,000 after acquiring an additional 302,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 628,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. 12,120,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,023,234. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.03 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

