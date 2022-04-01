RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Okta by 240.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after buying an additional 610,573 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Okta by 67.0% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after buying an additional 373,813 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.79. 2,149,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.43.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

