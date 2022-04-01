RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 402 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,284,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.26. 10,941,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,758,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

