Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BRP Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Valentine bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

