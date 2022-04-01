Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 59.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 97.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 75.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Townsquare Media Profile (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
