Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,798 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,048,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

NYSE HMN opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.