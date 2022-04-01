Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,385 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,385 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genesco by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genesco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genesco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $868.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

