S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $297.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 297 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 314.50 ($4.12), with a volume of 3553993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482 ($6.31).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 730 ($9.56) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 863.33 ($11.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 458.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 598.28.

In other news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,487.50 ($64,825.12). Also, insider Paul Roy purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £404,800 ($530,259.37). Over the last three months, insiders bought 99,250 shares of company stock valued at $50,668,750.

S4 Capital Company Profile (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

