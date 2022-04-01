SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $269,170.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,377.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.40 or 0.00818061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00207797 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00021898 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

