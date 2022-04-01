Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Saia by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 213.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 58,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $243.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.