salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.25. 5,754,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495,372. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

