salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

CRM traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.82. 88,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a PE ratio of 140.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $586,785,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

