Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.57.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $189.47. 6,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,474. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.03. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $153.44 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 31.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

