Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:SANG opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.81 million and a P/E ratio of -79.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,678,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $7,375,000.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

