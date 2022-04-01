Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT Raised to €110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Sanofi by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

