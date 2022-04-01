Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.34. 1,702,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,016. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $54.26.
Sanofi Company Profile
