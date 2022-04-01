Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.34. 1,702,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,016. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $54.26.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

