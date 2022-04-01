Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.25. 121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,277. The firm has a market cap of $329.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

