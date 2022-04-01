Sarcophagus Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $3,491.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00046419 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.91 or 0.07294973 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,992.74 or 1.00222842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045361 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

