Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) rose 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 1,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 139,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a current ratio of 51.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,050,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. General Electric Co. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,180,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

