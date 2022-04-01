SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.23.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,051. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 161.55 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a one year low of $272.14 and a one year high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.75.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

