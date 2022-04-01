Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Trading Down 4.8%

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 26,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 694,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Get Schneider National alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,441 over the last 90 days. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.