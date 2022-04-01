Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500,963 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,731,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,282,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,134,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.