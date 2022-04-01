Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

Science Applications International stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.42. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

